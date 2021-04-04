Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires New Holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,955,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,827,000 after purchasing an additional 338,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGC stock opened at $32.06 on Friday. Canopy Growth Co. has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day moving average is $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.06.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($2.22). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Canopy Growth’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cormark lowered Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.51.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

