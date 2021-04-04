Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Receives $136.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,575,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,854 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,935,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,094,433,000 after acquiring an additional 108,550 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,324,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,480,000 after acquiring an additional 76,976 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,846,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,601,000 after acquiring an additional 982,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $135.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.31. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $80.17 and a 1 year high of $148.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

