Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 258,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130,831 shares during the quarter. Pacific Premier Bancorp accounts for about 1.2% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $8,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 478,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after purchasing an additional 19,732 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,338,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,950,000 after acquiring an additional 332,720 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 10,434 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $486,641.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald J. Jr. Nicolas sold 5,500 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $256,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,934 shares of company stock worth $1,880,162 in the last 90 days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PPBI shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 30th.

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $43.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 103.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $47.15.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $191.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.19 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

