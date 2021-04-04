Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) PT Raised to $24.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on OVV. Citigroup raised their target price on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist raised their target price on Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ovintiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on Ovintiv from $18.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.66.

OVV opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $28.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 4.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average of $16.60.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Equities analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 11.55%.

In other news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at $32,023,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ovintiv by 205.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,235,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,212 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ovintiv by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,203,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,434 shares in the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC grew its position in Ovintiv by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,234,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at $12,328,000. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

