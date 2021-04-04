OST Trading 22.4% Higher This Week (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One OST token can now be bought for $0.0448 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OST has traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar. OST has a total market capitalization of $34.24 million and $7.36 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00053472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020077 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $408.80 or 0.00697983 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00070967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00027923 BTC.

OST Profile

OST is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 tokens. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official website is ost.com . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

OST Token Trading

