Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the February 28th total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 837,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have commented on OSK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.22.

NYSE:OSK opened at $119.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.90. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $55.33 and a 52 week high of $123.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

In other Oshkosh news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $286,466.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $815,171.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,250.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,649 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

