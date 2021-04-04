Origin Protocol Trading 52.1% Higher Over Last Week (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One Origin Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.82 or 0.00003113 BTC on popular exchanges. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $500.43 million and approximately $87.58 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded up 52.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00053380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00020006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.93 or 0.00682141 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001722 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00070237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00027581 BTC.

Origin Protocol Coin Profile

Origin Protocol (CRYPTO:OGN) is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 274,855,310 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

