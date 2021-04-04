OptionRoom Trading 7.7% Lower Over Last Week (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.38 or 0.00004067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OptionRoom has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. OptionRoom has a market cap of $29.05 million and $849,602.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OptionRoom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00075054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $183.11 or 0.00312703 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006469 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00092547 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.98 or 0.00766726 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00028716 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,379.66 or 0.99695844 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.