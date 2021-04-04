Open Governance Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.62 Million (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded up 25.4% against the dollar. One Open Governance Token coin can now be purchased for about $1.94 or 0.00003343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Governance Token has a market capitalization of $7.04 million and $1.62 million worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00053015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020204 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004566 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $393.32 or 0.00678227 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00070030 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00027575 BTC.

Open Governance Token Profile

OPEN is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO . Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

