Opacity Price Hits $0.48 on Top Exchanges (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Opacity token can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00000813 BTC on popular exchanges. Opacity has a market cap of $38.32 million and approximately $914,118.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Opacity has traded up 89.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00074714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $181.28 or 0.00309337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006478 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.40 or 0.00765142 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.69 or 0.00091623 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00028757 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,317.08 or 0.99511512 BTC.

Opacity Token Profile

Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Opacity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

