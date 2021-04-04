Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Short Interest Up 36.5% in March

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 325,600 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the February 28th total of 238,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,628.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ono Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OPHLF opened at $29.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.94. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.06. Ono Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $31.00.

About Ono Pharmaceutical

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

