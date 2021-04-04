Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Short Interest Up 36.5% in March

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 325,600 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the February 28th total of 238,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,628.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ono Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Ono Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS OPHLF opened at $29.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.94. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.06. Ono Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $31.00.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.