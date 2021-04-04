OneRoot Network (RNT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $974,174.00

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. During the last week, OneRoot Network has traded 32.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OneRoot Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OneRoot Network has a market cap of $4.20 million and $974,174.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OneRoot Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00053233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020119 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $398.79 or 0.00681254 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001720 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00070185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00027545 BTC.

OneRoot Network Profile

RNT is a token. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en . OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneRoot Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneRoot Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OneRoot Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneRoot Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.