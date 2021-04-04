One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) VP Sells $589,000.00 in Stock

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) VP James M. Reardon sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $589,000.00.

Shares of OSS opened at $6.75 on Friday. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $124.26 million, a PE ratio of 168.79 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.13.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). One Stop Systems had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that One Stop Systems, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in One Stop Systems during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in One Stop Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in One Stop Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,200,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in One Stop Systems by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 16,752 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in One Stop Systems by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on OSS. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. One Stop Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

