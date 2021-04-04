Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Old National Bancorp is a bank holding company that operates banking offices and ATMs throughout Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Through various subsidiaries, Old National provides a broad range of banking services as well as trust and investment management services, insurance brokerage services for both individuals and companies, and investment products. (Company Press Release) “

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $19.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.02. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $21.28.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $223.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $473,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,274,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,985,000 after acquiring an additional 327,933 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $4,082,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 22.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after acquiring an additional 132,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

