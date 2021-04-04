OKCash (OK) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $19,985.00

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, OKCash has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. OKCash has a market capitalization of $4.09 million and $19,985.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0510 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OKCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,920.43 or 0.99876498 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00035449 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00010459 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00092627 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001243 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001765 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004888 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 80,200,381 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

Buying and Selling OKCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.