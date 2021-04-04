Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Given New $7.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oil States International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.00.

NYSE OIS opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 3.95. Oil States International has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $9.49.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $137.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.88 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 84.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oil States International will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Oil States International by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Oil States International by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 64,740 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Oil States International by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 86,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 28,955 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Oil States International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

