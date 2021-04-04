Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.20

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as high as C$0.21. Oceanic Iron Ore shares last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 19,500 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.25.

Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile (CVE:FEO)

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in QuÃ©bec, Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers approximately 170,468 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, QuÃ©bec.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.