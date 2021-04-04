Oaktree Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,756,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,403,524 shares during the quarter. Vale accounts for approximately 2.0% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vale were worth $113,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 602.2% in the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 594,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after buying an additional 509,537 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vale by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 51,109 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vale in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 6.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 721,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after acquiring an additional 96,008 shares in the last quarter. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $18.30 target price on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.51.

NYSE VALE opened at $17.12 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.05.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 53.75%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

