Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 643,094 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 585,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643,094 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $34,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,184,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,863,000 after acquiring an additional 939,962 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,725,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,104,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,728,000 after acquiring an additional 461,388 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,394,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,348,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,183,000 after acquiring an additional 246,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total transaction of $1,633,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

WH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.08.

WH stock opened at $71.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $71.84.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.60 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 19.51%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

