Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 280,222 Shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 280,222 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of J2 Global worth $31,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in J2 Global by 15.2% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,764,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,383,000 after buying an additional 364,456 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,966,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,142,000 after purchasing an additional 122,363 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,628,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,046,000 after purchasing an additional 592,736 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,581,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,460,000 after purchasing an additional 188,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,991,000 after purchasing an additional 56,259 shares during the last quarter.

Get J2 Global alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on J2 Global from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities increased their price target on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.42.

JCOM opened at $121.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. J2 Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $124.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $469.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.68 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

J2 Global Profile

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.