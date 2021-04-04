Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 129,172 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 738,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,172 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Service Co. International worth $36,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Service Co. International by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Service Co. International by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 371,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,261,000 after purchasing an additional 154,989 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Service Co. International by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth $667,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $52.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.22. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $54.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $970.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.40 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 44.21%.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $389,147.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,924.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

