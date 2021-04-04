Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,172 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Service Co. International worth $36,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Service Co. International by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after buying an additional 39,785 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Service Co. International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Service Co. International by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,511,000 after buying an additional 31,829 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Service Co. International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 266,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,255,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCI opened at $52.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.22. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $970.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 44.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Service Co. International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

In related news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $389,147.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,924.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

