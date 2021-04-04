Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 32,958 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 804,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,958 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.88% of Cannae worth $35,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,603,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,344,000 after acquiring an additional 381,456 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,713,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,878,000 after acquiring an additional 401,987 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 412,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,271,000 after acquiring an additional 62,217 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,308,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 306,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after acquiring an additional 146,067 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $397,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,517,742.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan D. Coy acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.10 per share, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $39,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cannae in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of CNNE opened at $39.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.16. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $46.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $5.89. Cannae had a return on equity of 52.16% and a net margin of 184.40%. The business had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Cannae’s quarterly revenue was down 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

