Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 56,720 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $32,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth about $4,513,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 455,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,941,000 after purchasing an additional 105,376 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hub Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $843,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,051,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised Hub Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Hub Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.69.

Shares of HUBG opened at $67.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.52. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $68.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $952.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.68 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.