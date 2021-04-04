Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,756,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,854,329 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $31,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 26,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 32,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 128,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%. Analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.93%.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

