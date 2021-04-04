NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $331.14 Million

Wall Street analysts expect NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) to report sales of $331.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NOW’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $343.60 million and the lowest is $324.40 million. NOW reported sales of $604.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NOW will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.60 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DNOW. Zacks Investment Research cut NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of NOW in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

DNOW opened at $10.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.46. NOW has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP purchased a new stake in NOW in the fourth quarter worth about $2,383,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of NOW by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 414,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 115,814 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NOW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NOW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in NOW by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 159,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 13,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

