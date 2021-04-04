NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovoCure Limited is an oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a therapy called Tumor Treating Fields for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany, Switzerland and Japan. NovoCure Limited is based in Saint Helier, Channel Islands. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NVCR. TheStreet lowered shares of NovoCure from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist upped their price target on NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NovoCure from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NovoCure currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.13.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $133.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 701.88 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure has a 1-year low of $55.40 and a 1-year high of $194.75.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NovoCure will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total value of $11,006,638.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 123,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,296,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $1,063,303.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 658,321 shares in the company, valued at $88,294,012.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NovoCure by 982.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,004,000 after acquiring an additional 409,159 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in NovoCure by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $5,403,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in NovoCure by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 564,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $97,655,000 after buying an additional 102,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in NovoCure by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

