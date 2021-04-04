NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Receives $161.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.40.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVCR shares. TheStreet lowered NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their target price on NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on NovoCure from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

In other news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total transaction of $11,006,638.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 123,474 shares in the company, valued at $21,296,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total value of $1,063,303.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 658,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,294,012.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $148,269,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1,432.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,110,000 after purchasing an additional 546,766 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 982.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,004,000 after purchasing an additional 409,159 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $46,463,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 2,140.2% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 174,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,116,000 after purchasing an additional 166,273 shares during the period. 71.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $133.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 701.88 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure has a 12 month low of $55.40 and a 12 month high of $194.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.01.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NovoCure will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

