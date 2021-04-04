Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Stock Position Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 811,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,934 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $95,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Novanta by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Novanta by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,993,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Novanta by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 109,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,992,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Novanta by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,293,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

NOVT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Novanta stock opened at $134.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 116.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.52. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $146.16.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

