NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a report on Friday, January 29th.

NovaGold Resources stock opened at $9.31 on Thursday. NovaGold Resources has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $12.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 63.25 and a quick ratio of 63.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.10 and a beta of 0.64.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that NovaGold Resources will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NG. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. 50.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

