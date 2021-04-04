NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative product candidates targeting the treatment or prevention of a wide range of infections in hospital and non-hospital environments. NovaBay has discovered and is developing a class of antimicrobial compounds, which it has named Aganocide compounds, which are based upon small molecules that are generated by white blood cells that defend the body against invading pathogens. NovaBay believes that Aganocide compounds could form a platform on which to create a variety of products to address differing needs in the treatment and prevention of bacterial and viral infections, including Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus. “

Shares of NBY opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.66. The company has a market cap of $40.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 3.50. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.94.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.78% and a negative return on equity of 309.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBY. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes non-antibiotic anti-infective products to address therapeutic needs of the anti-infective market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Avenova, a solution for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, including the eyelid; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; and NeutroPhase for the wound care market.

