Northern Trust Corp Sells 27,319 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,063,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,319 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.17% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $15,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 298,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 32,992 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $9,539,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCRX opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 3.03. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $14.24.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCRX. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

