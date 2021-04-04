Northern Trust Corp Sells 25,111 Shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 639,857 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,111 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $15,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GCP opened at $24.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $27.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average is $24.01.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $242.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GCP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

