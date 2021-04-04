Northern Trust Corp Purchases 612 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 994,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Sibanye Stillwater worth $15,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the third quarter worth $7,703,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 81,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 10,545 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 560,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,898,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 464.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,137,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,816,000 after buying an additional 1,758,909 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBSW opened at $18.43 on Friday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $20.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1,843.00 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.693 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Sibanye Stillwater’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13,800.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBSW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

