Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $16,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. 7.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on UI. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:UI opened at $289.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.79. Ubiquiti Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.01 and a fifty-two week high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $479.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.98 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 147.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 27.07%.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

