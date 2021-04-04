Norges Bank Takes Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 51,781,679 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,360,000. Comcast accounts for about 0.6% of Norges Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Norges Bank owned 1.13% of Comcast at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. FMR LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132,846 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its stake in Comcast by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,040,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229,746 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Comcast by 209.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,549,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $238,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,065 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $536,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 2,282.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,697,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $141,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $54.75 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.66 and a 200 day moving average of $49.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.94.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Featured Article: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.