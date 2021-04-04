Norges Bank Invests $1.30 Billion in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,666,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,778,000. Norges Bank owned 0.98% of Amgen as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $249.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.31. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.21 and a 1 year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price target on Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.17.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

