Norges Bank Buys Shares of 39,997,164 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,997,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,683,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $691,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 25,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $57.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $242.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.41 and a 200 day moving average of $44.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

