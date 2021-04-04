Norges Bank Buys Shares of 17,125,394 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,125,394 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,842,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Oracle by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 147,157 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,630,309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $558,295,000 after buying an additional 192,057 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Oracle by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 658,757 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,615,000 after acquiring an additional 225,326 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $24,082,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.96.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $71.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $207.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.93. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $73.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,763,000 shares of company stock worth $251,378,960. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.