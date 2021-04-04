NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in NICE were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in NICE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NICE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in NICE by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in NICE by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $225.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $140.96 and a 1 year high of $288.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 72.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $235.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.57.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $438.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.78 million. On average, research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NICE from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.85.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

