NEXT.coin (NEXT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $77,002.00

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last week, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,368.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.67 or 0.00958862 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.45 or 0.00387961 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00058039 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001018 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00018377 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000758 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001468 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

