Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.21

Shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.21 and traded as high as $26.89. Newtek Business Services shares last traded at $26.89, with a volume of 100,645 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Newtek Business Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Newtek Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.21. The company has a market cap of $602.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 32.87%. The business had revenue of $14.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This is a boost from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Newtek Business Services’s payout ratio is 85.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 73,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

