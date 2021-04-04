Neutrino USD Market Capitalization Achieves $222.76 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Neutrino USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00001715 BTC on major exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $222.76 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00075563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.37 or 0.00305680 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006426 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.21 or 0.00763816 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00090917 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00028785 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00016557 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 221,404,119 tokens and its circulating supply is 221,403,569 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

Neutrino USD Token Trading

