Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $12.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.62.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

