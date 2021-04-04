Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $12.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.62.
About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund
Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.