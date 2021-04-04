Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Raised by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,367 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $605.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush upped their price target on Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $585.35.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $539.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $238.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $528.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $515.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $357.51 and a 52 week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

