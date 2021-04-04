Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.01 Million

Equities analysts expect Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to post sales of $68.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.01 million to $69.01 million. Navigator posted sales of $63.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Navigator will report full-year sales of $307.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $301.11 million to $313.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $319.08 million, with estimates ranging from $311.85 million to $326.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Navigator had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%.

NVGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Navigator from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Navigator by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Navigator by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Navigator by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Navigator by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 27,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Navigator by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,691 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navigator stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,691. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.29. The stock has a market cap of $511.53 million, a PE ratio of -83.18 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13. Navigator has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $11.71.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

