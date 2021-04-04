Natuzzi (NTZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NTZ opened at $12.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.79. Natuzzi has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $15.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.28.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. The company operates through Natuzzi Brand and Private Label segments. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units.

