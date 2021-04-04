National Pension Service Sells 7,957 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

National Pension Service lessened its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,340 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,957 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $29,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $563,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $904,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $708,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI opened at $331.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $305.07 and a 200 day moving average of $240.57. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.69 and a 12 month high of $339.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

URI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised their price objective on United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.38.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

