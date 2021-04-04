National Pension Service Makes New Investment in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 190,478 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 4,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth about $531,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth about $3,767,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth about $2,090,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.31.

ZEN stock opened at $139.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.25. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.60 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. Equities analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $6,829,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,797,713.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total value of $122,002.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,610,377.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,079 shares of company stock valued at $17,999,077 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

