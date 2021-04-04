National Pension Service Makes New Investment in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 69,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $25,961,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Pool by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.67.

Pool stock opened at $351.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $176.19 and a twelve month high of $401.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $335.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.22.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. The firm had revenue of $839.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.02 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 39.79%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

